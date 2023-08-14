Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,440 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 74,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,358. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

