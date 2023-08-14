Orion Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 166,540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Extreme Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

EXTR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.19. 729,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,940. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

