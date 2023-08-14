Orion Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 172,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,299. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

