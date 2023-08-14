Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,990,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,434,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,851,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,606 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

