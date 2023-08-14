Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.22. 441,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,614. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.