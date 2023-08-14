Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,922,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after acquiring an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $90.97. 3,021,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,652,471. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

