Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,627,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,375. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

