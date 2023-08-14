Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,849 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.96. 509,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,475. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.04. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.14 and a 12 month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.