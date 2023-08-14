Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.2% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 739.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,425. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.88.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

