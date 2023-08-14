Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 16,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,930.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares in the company, valued at $270,063.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,741,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,666 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 144,350 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

