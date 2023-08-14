Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Trading Down 5.6%

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 74,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 299,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

