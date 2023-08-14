Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Shares of OXSQ traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,166. Oxford Square Capital has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

