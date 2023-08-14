P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $25.31

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.31, but opened at $24.56. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 279 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at P.A.M. Transportation Services

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 6,354,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $133,373,566.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,354,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,373,566.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 72.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 455.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Stories

