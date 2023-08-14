Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Update

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the July 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 647,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $81.78. 304,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,779. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

