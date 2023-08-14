Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PARA opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.