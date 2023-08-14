Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Update

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,200 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYTF remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Pason Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSYTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

