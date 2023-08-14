Pathway Capital Management LP Invests $387,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Airbnb comprises approximately 1.3% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $151,147,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $95,912,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,350,000 after buying an additional 1,094,694 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.55. 1,558,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,131,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,197,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

