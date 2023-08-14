Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Hits $504.73 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $504.73 million and $2.72 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000573 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 506,100,005 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes."

