Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $504.56 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000572 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 506,100,005 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.