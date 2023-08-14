PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,781 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 433.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in PayPal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 76,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

PayPal Trading Up 2.1 %

PayPal stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 8,264,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,300,103. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.