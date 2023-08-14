PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 310.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PDSB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. 422,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,668. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $157.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.92.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

