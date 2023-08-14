PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 310.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 5.4 %
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
