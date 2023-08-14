PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.31.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PED. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 97,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 69,514 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
