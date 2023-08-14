PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 130,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 68.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PED. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 97,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 69,514 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.