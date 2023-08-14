PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Trading Up 3.1%

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 2,409,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,181,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.18.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

