Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Trimmed by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Perrigo comprises approximately 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $80,016,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $35,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE PRGO traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.21.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -259.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Perrigo

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.