Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Announces — Dividend of $0.24

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2353 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 1.0 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,164,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,894,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

