PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Short Interest Update

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,260,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 43,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Get PG&E alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PG&E

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PG&E Stock Down 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in PG&E by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $17.20. 15,906,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,773,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.