Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Down 25.8% in July

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the July 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $15.41. 193,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,717. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $672.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHAT. Evercore ISI upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $27,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,897.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $20,869,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 3,760,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,595 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $12,172,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,684,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 369,722 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.