Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 705 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 705 ($9.01).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.84) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
Phoenix Group Stock Performance
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
