Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 705 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 705 ($9.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.84) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHNX

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 539.20 ($6.89) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 544.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 573.91. The stock has a market cap of £5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 501 ($6.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.82).

(Get Free Report

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.