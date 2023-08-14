Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 66,358 ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of ATI as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ATI by 322.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATI by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,125,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,408,000 after purchasing an additional 123,311 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ATI by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth $7,616,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,975 shares of company stock worth $1,457,696 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,179. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

