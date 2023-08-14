PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 121,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 65.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 53,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 835,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE PTY traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 503,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.