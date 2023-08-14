PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 348,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 90,861 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 193,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

PCN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.12. 142,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.