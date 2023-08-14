Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PNFPP traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.20. 16,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.