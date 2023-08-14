Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 31st

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,850. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

