Piper Sandler Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $191.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,912 shares of company stock worth $5,733,258 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
