Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Cormark

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday.

Pivotree Price Performance

Pivotree stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.20. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,074. The company has a market cap of C$58.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.08. Pivotree has a 52-week low of C$2.18 and a 52-week high of C$4.00.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$25.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.60 million. Pivotree had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pivotree will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pivotree Company Profile

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

