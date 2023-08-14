Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.35

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.35 and last traded at C$15.17, with a volume of 23008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.20.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$374.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$158.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.9863725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Dividend Announcement

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

(Get Free Report)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.