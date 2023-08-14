Plato Income Maximiser Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PL8)

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.
Plato Income Maximiser Price Performance
About Plato Income Maximiser
Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.
