Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,944,000.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $2,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,742,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,504,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.28. 2,230,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $248.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Playa Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Trading of Playa Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.