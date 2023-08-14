Pocket Network Price Hits $0.0377 on Top Exchanges (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $38.44 million and approximately $350,562.74 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

