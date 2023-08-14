Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the July 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 130.6 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS RAMPF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.