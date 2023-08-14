Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PWCDF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $44.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. 19,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,245. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

