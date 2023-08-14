Premia (PREMIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.84 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Premia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001877 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $35,584.27 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Premia has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

