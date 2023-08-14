Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.31 Billion Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 842,229 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.90% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $1,309,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 565,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,435. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $63.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.