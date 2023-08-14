Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $926.36 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,118 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $926,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,091 shares of company stock worth $7,185,854. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.21 and its 200-day moving average is $318.50. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

