Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,591,256 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 32,567 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Comcast worth $515,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,808,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778,955. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

