Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $704,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $122.19. 453,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

