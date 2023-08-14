Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,344,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 198,372 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty comprises about 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 6.64% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $796,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,163,000 after purchasing an additional 236,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,319,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,297,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,713,000 after purchasing an additional 738,974 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

REXR traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $52.68. 186,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,038. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

