Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 159,469 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,278,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,469 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.50% of CarMax worth $660,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of KMX stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 144,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,627. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at $597,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

