Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.39% of Markel Group worth $747,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Markel Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,438,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,504.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,542. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,392.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,348.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.75% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

