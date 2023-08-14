Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.98 and last traded at $56.96. Approximately 1,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 54,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 84,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Principal Quality ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.