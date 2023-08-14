Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.98 and last traded at $56.96. Approximately 1,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.
Principal Quality ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51.
Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF
Principal Quality ETF Company Profile
The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Quality ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.